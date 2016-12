GM's Grand River assembly plant in Lansing is one of five plants the automaker will shut down for a brief time next month.

The automaker says the shutdowns, anywhere from one to three weeks, are necessary to reduct a growing inventory of cars, as the market shifts toward trucks and SUVs.

The Grand River plant will be idled for two weeks next month. Other factories impacted by the shutdown include, the plants in Hamtramck, Kansas City in Kansas, Lordstown in Ohio and Bowling Green in Kentucky.

A total of 10,000 workers are affected.