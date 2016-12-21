Local family hopes to find missing dog by Christmas, offers reward

A mid-Michigan family is in search of their beloved dog, in hopes of finding her before Christmas.

Their dog, Sasha, went missing around 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 in Lansing, near MLK and Mount Hope.

Sasha is a 6-year-old Atika, weighing approximately 135 pounds.

A dog matching her description was reportedly spotted around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, as possibly being hit by a car. Jourdan Downs, a member of the family, tells FOX 47 News that when they arrived at the scene, they were unable to confirm the accident.

"Sasha is on daily med for her hips, is fixed and is micro-chipped," said Downs.

Downs posted the following statement the Lansing Area Pets - Lost/Found/Sightings Facebook Page on Wednesday:

The family is currently offering a reward upon the return of their dog.

If you have any information, please contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at (517) 676-8370.