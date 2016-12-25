Last Minute Shoppers Out And About, Surprisingly Small Crowds

OKEMOS, Mich. (WSYM) - It's no Black Friday- but the stores are still full of shoppers finishing up their Christmas lists:

"Trying to get some stocking stuffers," one shopper said.

"I'm just trying to find the game where you wear the mouth protector and say funny things," Shanna Konecny said.

"Have a long list," one shopper said.

And short time left to nab those presents- but why wait until now?

"Today was like the only day that i could squeeze it in."

"I tried to get in shopping but with work it kinda makes it hard so you've got to do your last minute shopping somewhere somehow," Konecny said.

Then there's Mark- he's a seasoned veteran at Christmas Eve shopping

"Done it every year for the last 30 years," Mark Canady said.

He's not just getting some stocking stuffers. He waited until now to buy everything/

"All of it. Every single bit of it. And i had the stores gift wrap the presents for me," Canady said.

But why?

"Some people have figured it out- when you come on Christmas Eve you're getting sales. I'm getting 20 percent off the sale price," Canady said.

Wardrell has caught on too

"If you're looking for deals today is probably one of the best days to get deals- lot of inventory in stock and they're probably trying to get rid of it," Wardrell Wicker said.

Whether it's looking to get those last minute deals or just because they were busy- these shoppers are thankful the stores are actually open.

"I'm just glad the stores are still open now so we can go in and get our stuff."