Largest winter flights from Lansing Capital Region International Airport

Here is another reason to give winter travelers something to be excited for this holiday season. Apple Vacations and Capital Regional International Airport are offering the most extensive schedule of nonstop flights to winter vacation destinations ever from the Lansing airport.

The inaugural direct, nonstop flight for Apple’s 2016–17 season departs LAN for Cancun, Mexico, at 8:40 a.m. on Dec. 26. It’s the first of a total of 90 Apple-chartered flights scheduled through April 17 to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.



Nicole Noll-Williams, LAN’s director of marketing and passenger development, said the 90 flights are by far the most Apple has offered during its nine years of operation in Lansing.



“Last year, for example, there were flights to only a single locale – Cancun – so this year’s schedules provide many more options as far destinations and length of stay,” she said, citing the airport’s central location and annually strong support for Apple Vacations packages among LAN travelers as key factors in the local service expansion.

Apple will offer nonstop flights six days a week aboard Miami Air International 180-seat Boeing 737-800 jets operated by TUI Airlines Belgium. The schedule offers opportunities for Christmas break, Easter and spring break vacationers, as well as those just looking for a break from cold weather, Noll-Williams said. In addition, packages offer the convenience of weekend getaways or extended, two-week stays, she said.



Many of the flights during the most popular travel times – such as spring break – are already booked to near capacity, but great deals are available during nonpeak periods, such as January, she said.



“To find the package that best suits their needs, travelers can go to AppleVacations.com, email the Fly Lansing Concierge Travel Center at FlyLansingTravel@craa.com or contact their travel professional,” Noll-Williams said.

After the first flight on Dec. 26, service to Cancun will depart on Sundays from Jan. 1 through April 16, Thursdays from Jan. 26 through April 13 and Fridays from Jan. 6 through April 14. Packages are available for stays of three, four, five, six, seven, 10, 11 and 14 nights.



Punta Cana flights commence on Saturday, Jan. 7. Saturday service will continue to Punta Cana through April 15, and Wednesday flights will be offered Jan. 25 through April 12. Apple Vacations is offering packages for three-, four-, seven-, 10-, 11- and 14-night stays in Punta Cana.



Puerto Vallarta service, which departs on Mondays and features stays of seven and 14 nights, will run Jan. 9 through April 17.



The flights also represent Apple Vacations’ first charter agreement with Miami Air, a Miami-based airline charter service. Flights provide travelers with complimentary nonalcoholic beverage services, a carry-on bag and one checked bag free of charge for purchasers of Apple Vacations’ AV-OK Total Vacation Security Plan.



Premium Class seating and Preferred Perks Plus upgrades are available from $29 to $39, respectively.