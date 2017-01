Lansing police look for man with felony warrant

The Lansing Police Department is hoping you can help them find this man.

48-year-old Floyd Lee Wiedrich has a felony warrant out for malicious destruction of property in Lansing.

He's 6'0' tall and weighs 180 pounds. Details of the crime have not been released.

If you know where Wiedrich is or have any information, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.