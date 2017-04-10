UPDATE: Two teens shot in drive-by near Eastern High School

Two teenagers are the victims of a drive-by shooting in Lansing Monday afternoon. Police tell us that a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were on a porch in the 900 block of E. Shiawassee Street at around noon when a vehicle drove by and shots were fired toward the home.
Police say one of the teens was struck in the leg, and the other in the back. Police say the wounds are not life-threatening.
Police told nearby Eastern High school to go on lock-down, while they search the area for the gunmen.
Police are looking for a newer model, fire-engine-red, Jeep Cherokee-like SUV.
The lock-down at Eastern High school was lifted at about 1 p.m.
No arrests have been made, as of 2 p.m. The investigation continues.
