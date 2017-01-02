Lansing-area couples welcome first babies of the new year

Two new residents were welcomed into the Lansing community.

Savannah Ann Marie Schneider was born at a little after midnight at McLaren Hospital in Michigan .

The healthy 7 pound, 14 ounce baby was scheduled to come January 2, but Savannah had other plans.

"We were hoping it was going to be in the New year, but we didn't think it was going to be the first one of the New Year," said Savannah's mother Katie.

Matthew Schneider, Savannah's father, says he was excited to have his first child.

Meanwhile, another girl was born just seconds into the new year at Sparrow Hospital.

Jasmen Victoria Lopez was born to parents Christina Castro and Steven Lopez weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

The Lansing natives were proud to have their little princess born in their hometown.