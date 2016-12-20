Job market looking good going into 2017

Sean Acosta isn't going to be new to the job market when he starts applying for jobs.

"I spent some time in the job force already, says Acosta, "so now I'm kind of looking forward to sort of rebranding myself and getting back out there cause it's a completely different industry."

Acosta spent time in business after his undergrad, and is now working on his law degree at MSU.

"It seemed like something that would be a really versatile degree and give me a lot of opportunities," he says.

And those opportunities are showing up in mid-Michigan.

"Our employment in our region has been pretty steady, though, we are getting new companies that are moving in, which means that they are going to be looking for a talented workforce," says Michigan Works' Edythe Hatter-Williams.

And in particular she says the top industries are manufacturing, insurance, finance, health care, and information technology.

With all those industries looking for employees, Hatter-Williams suggests keeping up with a resume, working on skills relevant to the jobs you're applying for, and getting your name out there.

"Don't wait and look for an opportunity, maybe contact the company and say 'I'm coming to the region--moving back to the region--and I'm really interested in coming to work for your company."

Acosta says be willing to accept what you can:

"It's just all about trying to have a positive outlook and then realize you might not get the best thing out of the gate, but you've just gotta keep proving yourself," he says.