The Jackson Area Transportation Authority is offering free rides to cooling centers for people whose health is in danger during extreme heat.

JATA is giving out "hot tickets" that can be used for a free ride when the temperature is 90° or hotter. They can be used to get to any cooling center.

The following agencies are distributing the hot tickets:

Department on Aging

1715 Lansing Ave.

788-4364

Danielle Tequet

M-F 8AM-5PM

JATA Transfer Center

127 W. Cortland St.

783-6437

Diana Tuggle

M-F 6AM-6PM

Saturday 10AM-6PM

King Recreation Center

1107 Adrian St.

936-8770

John Willis

M-TH 8:30AM-4:30PM

Friday 8:30AM-3:30PM

Lifeways Access Center

1200 N. West Ave.

1-866-630-3690

Teresa Smith / Elizabeth Knoblauch

M-F 8AM-7PM

Carnegie Library

Jackson District Library

244 W. Michigan Ave.

788-4099 Extension 1333

Ann Neff-rohs

M-TH 9AM-9PM

Friday 9AM-6PM

Saturday 10AM-5PM