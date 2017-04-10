Jackson teen in critical condition after being dragged by SUV

A Jackson teenager remains in critical condition today, after getting dragged while hanging from the window of an SUV.
The Jackson Police Department says the SUV approached a 19-year-old, stopped and for some reason the teen leaned into the passengers side window. The SUV then stepped on the gas, dragging him more than 100 feet.
It happened just before 1 p.m. yesterday on East Franklin Street, outside the Southridge Park apartment complex.
Officers are looking for a dark SUV, possibly blue or black Jeep Grand Cherokee. Please call the Jackson Police Department if you have any information.