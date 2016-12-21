Jackson sheriff's deputies will get body cameras

Jackson County sheriff's deputies could be wearing body cameras as early as next year.

According to MLive, the cameras were approved this month by a county committee.

Earlier this year, Lansing police officers received their new body cameras.

The small recording devices are attached at each officer's uniform by a magnet.

The Jackson under-sheriff said in a statement to the affairs and agencies committee last month, the body cameras would be an asset for deputies on patrol.

Each deputy would be issued their own camera.