Jackson Police Chief leaving job January 5

Jackson Police Chief Matthew Heins is getting ready to leave the department.
He took a new job as the head of security at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.
His last day is set for January 5. Heins has headed the Jackson Police Department for nearly a decade.
City Manager Patrick Burtch says he will appoint an acting chief in January and start looking for a replacement immediately.