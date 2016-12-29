Jackson Police Chief leaving job January 5

8:03 AM, Dec 29, 2016

Jackson Police Chief Matthew Heins is getting ready to leave the department.

He took a new job as the head of security at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.

His last day is set for January 5. Heins has headed the Jackson Police Department for nearly a decade.

City Manager Patrick Burtch says he will appoint an acting chief in January and start looking for a replacement immediately.