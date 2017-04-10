Jackson City Council takes vote, doesn't reveal what they voted on

Confused faces at the Jackson City council meeting when the council voted to follow their attorney's advice on a lawsuit without even telling anyone what that meant.

"Not everything this body does can be discussed in public and we are protected by state law," Councilman Daniel Greer said.

"We can't necessarily discuss that because it's pending litigation," Vice Mayor Derek Dobies said.

The lawsuit is about whether the petition that blocks the ndo is valid... If it is, then the decision on the NDO goes to a public vote. If it isn't, then the NDO goes into effect.

People may not know what the council's going to do about the petition... But they've still got an opinion on it.

"Please throw the petitions out,” A woman who supports the NDO said. “They're illegal. You're opening up yourself to a lawsuit either way. At least this way you have the majority of the people on your side. We're not going anywhere. We'll be here every single time."

"Bias will cause my tax dollars to be spent on a law suit that's not necessary," Elody Samuelson said.

28 people told the council to ditch the petition. While only two people spoke out, saying the petitions are valid.

"The petitions were properly signed, gathered and notarized," a man against the NDO said.

Father Tim Nelson helped circulate the petitions. He says the petitions were legitimate and legal. He'd be shocked if the council disregarded them:

"I'll be disappointed and I'll certainly ask why you feel that way,” Father Nelson said. “And it may go to a court challenge."