Interim Ingham Co. Prosecutor Whitmer discusses state of office

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office has been working to improve its reputation after former prosecutor Stuart Dunnings III left office following several prostitution related charges.



Dunnings was replaced on an interim basis by Gretchen Whitmer.

“Almost everyone that I’ve talked to in this county was really surprised,” Whitmer said regarding Dunnings arrest. “When I see people abuse the power that the citizens have given them, it angers me a great deal.”

After replacing Dunnings, Whitmer got to work fixing the prosecutor’s office now damaged reputation.

From launching new programs, to reviewing past cases by Dunnings where if conflicts of interest may be involved, to have another prosecutor review the case.

“We've done that in five cases that we think may be related if there has been a ‘wiff’ of concern, we've been very conservative in making that sure that it is taken on by a different prosecutor and really looked at,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer says much progress in the department has been made. Progress she hopes will help earn back the public's trust.



A public office which was in the public eye for all the wrong reasons, now leaves Whitmer with a good feeling about where the prosecutor’s office stands today.

“I feel comfortable saying that I believe the problems that had existed were left with Mr. Dunnings,” said Whitmer.

Voters elected Carol Siemon in November to replace Whitmer beginning in January.

Whitmer tells us that transition process has already begun.

In the three months since we learned a leaky pipe destroyed evidence at the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, nine criminal cases have been dismissed.

The prosecutor's office has brought an additional staff member on to address the problem and a criminal investigation is underway.

That investigation will still be going on when interim prosecutor Gretchen Whitmer leaves office Sunday.

Whitmer told us her biggest challenge was addressing the problem

“It was very concerning and that’s why I very quickly got in touch with the state police,” said Whitmer.

Right now, a criminal investigation is underway by Michigan State Police.

Former prosecutor Catherine Emerson has also been brought on to review the affected cases.

Overall, nine of them have been dismissed which are all drug offenses or nonviolent crimes.

“None of them were dealing with the health, welfare, or safety of a child so that’s an important thing to note as well,” said Whitmer. “It appears that the evidence issues were around marijuana frankly is the majority of it.”

It's been since October where Michigan State Police have been conducting an investigation. Two months later Whitmer expects it shouldn't last much longer.

“I think it'll probably be early next year but I don't know if there is a hard time frame, I think everyone is eager to make sure that we've addressed everything,” said Whitmer.

Its possible criminal charges could stem from the investigation but at the very least, it’s a lesson learned.

“It could just be a matter of a set of recommendations in terms of how the sheriff's evidence room should operate and what the best practices,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer says her time as interim prosecutor has been has been a "heck of an education" and that she's very lucky to have had the opportunity.

She also now appreciates the amount of case work the prosecutor's office sees on a yearly basis.

In talking about her political future following time at the prosecutor’s office, Whitmer says she may have her eyes set on the governor's chair.

"After the first of the year, I’m going to be taking a look at perhaps running for state office and I’ll let you know when that decision is made,” said Whitmer.