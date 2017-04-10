Ingham County Sheriff's Office warning of old scam making new rounds

Mostly Cloudy
An old scam is making new rounds. We got a call from a viewer Sunday night saying they got a call from the Ingham County sheriff's office claiming the person had unpaid warrants. The caller then instructs the person to go to a store and load up a prepaid card so you can pay the fees over the phone. The number on the caller ID might even show up as the sheriff's office number. That's because the real number is disguised by the scammer. The scammer then says if you don't pay then you'll be arrested. That's not true. The Ingham County sheriff's office does not make calls to collect money for warrants or court costs. Do not ever send any money or give out any information over the phone. Hang up and call the police immediately.