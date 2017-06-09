Indiana Michigan Power plans $146M project to upgrade lines

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) - Indiana Michigan Power plans to spend $146 million on a 4-year project to upgrade transmission lines in southwestern Michigan.

The utility announced Thursday that the Valley Area Improvements Program is needed to keep up reliable energy service to customers.

The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reports the East Valley Upgrades Project will include rebuilding and upgrading about 34 miles of lines in Van Buren and Cass counties. The West Valley Upgrades Project covers 25 miles of line and other work in in Berrien and Van Buren counties.

The utility says the work will help improve line conditions and increase reliability. Construction is expected to start in fall 2018 and be completed by spring 2021.