Iconic toy store shutting its doors Christmas Eve

A local Jackson favorite is shutting its doors on Christmas Eve.

The Toy House in Jackson is closing down after 67 years in business.

Store owners announced last month that the local landmark would be going out of business by the end of the year.

Christmas Eve is the last day for customers to buy items from the store.

They will be open from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

All merchandise is 40-percent off including baby furniture. All sales are final.

On Thursday, December 29, the Toy House will host an auction for 14 of its iconic items, including circus mirrors and the Christmas window display.