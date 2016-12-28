How to distinguish between the flu and a cold

Waking up with a sore throat or a cough is common this time of year. It could be a number of things from a common cold to the flu, but it's important to know which one you're dealing with.

Experts say taking note of your exact symptoms is the best way to get the quickest diagnosis.

It's important to contact your doctor right away to make sure it's not an infection that requires antibiotics.

To do a quick symptom check for flu, think FACTS - fever, aches, chills, tiredness and sudden onset of symptoms - are all traits of the dreaded flu.

The sudden onset is the trademark symptom of the flu.

Colds usually begin with a stuff nose or sore throat and then progress gradually.