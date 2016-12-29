House fire causes minor smoke damage in Lansing

Cloudy
A home in Lansing caught fire overnight. The blaze broke out at a home in the 1300-block of Lenawee Street just before midnight. The Lansing Fire Department says it started in a bedroom. The house suffered minor smoke damage. No word on what caused
