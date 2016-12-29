House fire causes minor smoke damage in Lansing

FOX 47 News
7:25 AM, Dec 29, 2016

A home in Lansing caught fire overnight. The blaze broke out at a home in the 1300-block of Lenawee Street just before midnight. The Lansing Fire Department says it started in a bedroom. The house suffered minor smoke damage. No word on what caused

WSYM

A home in Lansing caught fire overnight.

The blaze broke out at a home in the 1300-block of Lenawee Street just before midnight.

The Lansing Fire Department says it started in a bedroom.

The house suffered minor smoke damage.

No word on what caused the fire.

Nobody was hurt and the family living there was allowed to return.