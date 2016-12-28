Homeless don't get enough sleep

Cloudy
Homeless people often struggle to get enough sleep.
French researchers asked roughly 3,000 people living on the street or in shelters about their sleep patterns.
Eight-percent said they had slept less than four hours over the past day, compared to three-percent of the general population.
Homeless people were also twice as likely to have insomnia.