Homeless don't get enough sleep

11:47 AM, Dec 28, 2016

Homeless people often struggle to get enough sleep.

French researchers asked roughly 3,000 people living on the street or in shelters about their sleep patterns.

Eight-percent said they had slept less than four hours over the past day, compared to three-percent of the general population.

Homeless people were also twice as likely to have insomnia.