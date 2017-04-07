Hillsdale County releases name of homicide victim found in woods

Fair
A body has been discovered inside of a trunk in downtown Corunna. Michigan State Police confirm they are handling this is as a murder investigation at this point. Around 8 a.m. Thursday, police were called to check on a suspicious car parked in a lot at the Mitchell Softball Park, on the north side of the Shiawassee River in Corunna.
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man found shot to death on Sunday. A group of kids riding horses found Jeremy Barron's remains in the woods in Camden Township. Investigators were able to get his fingerprints during an autopsy on Tuesday. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Sheriff Tim Parker is not saying if detectives have any suspects in mind or why Barron was shot.