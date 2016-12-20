Health system expansion project will add 66 private rooms

Henry Ford Allegiance in Jackson has plans to expand the number of private rooms for its patients.

The health system announced a project for a three-story 'patient tower' on top of its heart and vascular center adding another 66 rooms private rooms.

This is a rendering of what the expansion will look like when it's done.

The president and CEO of the hospital says one of its most frequent requests is more private rooms.

Construction on the $45-million project will start in February and should be finished by mid-2016.