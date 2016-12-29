Growing Heroin problem in Jackson County

Cloudy
The spread of heroin in Jackson County is a problem that just keeps growing.
Officers responded to four overdoses alone on Tuesday.
Two overdoses were at the same address for the same person.
An officer responded to a heroin overdose call in the 900 block of Bush Street. A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A few hours later, the officer was called back to the same address where the same woman was overdosing again.
She was taken back to the hospital for more treatment.