Growing Heroin problem in Jackson County

The spread of heroin in Jackson County is a problem that just keeps growing.

Officers responded to four overdoses alone on Tuesday.

Two overdoses were at the same address for the same person.

An officer responded to a heroin overdose call in the 900 block of Bush Street. A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A few hours later, the officer was called back to the same address where the same woman was overdosing again.

She was taken back to the hospital for more treatment.