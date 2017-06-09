Grand Valley State launches $85 million fundraising campaign

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) - Grand Valley State University has launched an $85 million fundraising campaign.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the "Laker Effect" campaign will provide increased support for students and allow university programs and facilities to stay current. The initiative will address three primary areas: opportunity, achievement and relevance.

The university's President Thomas J. Haas says the Michigan school's strategic plan "inspires and compels us to ensure our students are enabled and successful, and our programs are relevant for their future and the future of our region and our state."

The school describes the "Laker Effect" as the collective impact of the university community on individual students as well as the state and beyond.