Grand Rapids Public Museum plans exhibit exploring brains

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - The Grand Rapids Public Museum is planning a new exhibit that will allow visitors to explore the brain.

The exhibit titled "Brain: The World Inside Your Head" opens Sept. 16. It uses special effects, hands-on learning activities, video games, optical illusions and interactive displays to show how the brain functions — and how it can malfunction as well.

Those involved say the exhibition seeks to make brain-related disorders easier to understand. It's scheduled to run through Jan. 7.

Upon entry into the exhibit, visitors will walk through a tunnel of flashing fiber-optics to illustrate networks of neurons firing and communicating. The exhibit also shows comparisons between the human brain and animal brains as well as explores brain development.