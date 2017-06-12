Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 9:12PM EDT expiring June 13 at 4:00AM EDT in effect for: Clare, Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa
Grand Rapids Public Museum plans exhibit exploring brains
10:07 AM, Jun 12, 2017
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - The Grand Rapids Public Museum is planning a new exhibit that will allow visitors to explore the brain.
The exhibit titled "Brain: The World Inside Your Head" opens Sept. 16. It uses special effects, hands-on learning activities, video games, optical illusions and interactive displays to show how the brain functions — and how it can malfunction as well.
Those involved say the exhibition seeks to make brain-related disorders easier to understand. It's scheduled to run through Jan. 7.
Upon entry into the exhibit, visitors will walk through a tunnel of flashing fiber-optics to illustrate networks of neurons firing and communicating. The exhibit also shows comparisons between the human brain and animal brains as well as explores brain development.