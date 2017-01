Mid-Michigan's two GM plants are back to work Tuesday.

They started their annual holiday break on December 26.

General Motors is not saying if the shut-down at the Lansing Grand River plant has been scheduled yet.

As we told you last month, production will stop there for two weeks this month to reduce inventory.

The plant builds the Chevy Camaro CTS and Cadillac ATS.

GM announced in November it will be ending the third shift at Grand River.