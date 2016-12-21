Four hospitalized after condo fire in Delta Township

A fire at a condo complex in Delta Township sent four people to the hospital and put several others out of their homes.

Fire crews were at the scene around 10:30 Tuesday night on Creekside Drive in Delta Township.

The Delta Township Fire Department says the fire was contained to just one condo.

The complex houses four condos in total and everyone living there was forced out for the night.

No word on when they'll be able to return. Authorities have not released the conditions of the four people taken to the hospital.

The Delta Township Fire Department says more information will be released later today. The cause of the fire is under investigation.