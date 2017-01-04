Former State Rep. Todd Courser ordered to undergo competency exam

Former Michigan State Representative Todd Courser has been ordered to undergo a competency examination before his trial on a perjury charge.

Ingham County Circuit court Judge William Collette ordered Courser to be examined by the Center for Forensic Psychiatry.

The judge issued the order on his own. It was not requested by the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case.



The order came during a motions hearing Wednesday.



A trial date of February 13, 2017, was also set, but trial dates in this case have been previously moved.



Courser is accused of perjury, a potential 15 year felony, and misconduct in office. Two other charges of misconduct in office have been dropped. Courser has repeatedly maintained he is innocent of the charges.



Courser resigned from his office in the state House of Representatives when it came to light he had spread a false story to distract from news he was having an affair with fellow representative Cindy Gamrat.

Gamrat was forced to resign from the House. Criminal charges of misconduct against her were dismissed.