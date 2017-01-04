Former Holt student suing district

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:47AM EST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren
A woman who graduated from Holt Public Schools in 2014 has filed a lawsuit against the district.
Lindsay Bowling filed the lawsuit last November. She says the district failed to protect her from a special needs student who she says inappropriately touched her five times during the 2011/2012 school year.
Several current and former district staff members are named in the lawsuit. That includes the current deputy superintendent, a school counselor, and the director of special education.