Former Holt student suing district

A woman who graduated from Holt Public Schools in 2014 has filed a lawsuit against the district.

Lindsay Bowling filed the lawsuit last November. She says the district failed to protect her from a special needs student who she says inappropriately touched her five times during the 2011/2012 school year.

Several current and former district staff members are named in the lawsuit. That includes the current deputy superintendent, a school counselor, and the director of special education.