Flint's Bishop Airport reopens after terminal evacuation

2:23 PM, Jun 8, 2017
9:08 AM, Jun 9, 2017

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Flint's Bishop International Airport has reopened after an evacuation spurred by a suspicious bag.

Officials say on the airport's Twitter page the bag has been cleared and a sweep of the airport was completed early Thursday afternoon. Airport Director Craig Williams told The Flint Journal that he was notified shortly after 10 a.m., prompting the evacuation of the terminal.

The incident led to some flight delays.

Airport officials described it as an "unattended bag" but offered no details of its contents or makeup. The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad and police dogs aided an investigation that includes local, state and federal authorities.

