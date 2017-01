First day in office for new prosecutor

It's a typical day at the Veterans Memorial Court House in Lansing.

For the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office, change is here as

Carol Siemon begins her new term.

" I have been preparing for this a while, but I am excited to be here today," says Siemon.

Voters elected Siemon in November to replace Gretchen Whitmer who served as Interim Prosecutor after Stuart Dunnings III left office while facing several prostitution charges.

For Siemon, the transition process has already begun.

"Everyone has been marvelous," she adds. " I have been meeting with judges, chiefs of police, citizen groups, and people in the public coming into the office."

She also mentions there's a lot to catch up on including the investigation into evidence destroyed by a leaky pipe at the

Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Siemon has three areas she would like to target first - violence, drugs, and mental health issues.