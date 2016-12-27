Fire damages garage at home in Lansing

Clear
Firefighters managed to put out a garage fire before it spread to a home in Lansing.
The garage suffered extensive damage.
Four individuals lived in the house, three were home at the time of the fire and they got out uninjured.
It happened along the 2100 block of Devonshire.
The cause of fire is currently under investigation.