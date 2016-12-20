Fighting stigma, defending the dignity all Michiganders deserve

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley joined with disability advocates to defend the dignity and respect that all people deserve, especially those with disabilities.

In a release, Calley said all Michiganders have value and worth and are an important part of our society.



“While we’ve made some progress to end the stigma that keeps Michiganders with intellectual and developmental disabilities from being included in our society, recent events were a sober reminder that we still have a long way to go,” Calley said. “Every single person has value and worth and should be treated with respect and dignity. We will not stand for disrespect and are turning this into an opportunity to do something positive.”



To help increase the impact of anti-stigma efforts, Calley launched a GoFundMe campaign benefiting the ARC of Michigan, to raise funds to launch a large-scale effort to defeat stigma and create a more inclusive and accepting society in Michigan.

The effort hopes to raise $250,000, and can be viewed at the Help The ARC of Michigan Defeat Stigma GoFundMe page.

To learn more about the anti-stigma efforts taking place in Michigan, click here.

