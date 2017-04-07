Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of gag order in Larry Nassar case

A federal judge in Grand Rapids has granted a temporary restraining order blocking the enforcement of the gag order in the Larry Nassar case. Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina issued the gag order on March 29 at the request of Nassar's attorneys. It applies to any attorneys or witnesses who could potentially be involved in his criminal cases. Specifically, they cannot refer to Nassar by anything other than his name or "the defendant." They also may say anything that implies he is guilty or innocent.
The request came after attorneys representing dozens of women suing Nassar made repeated comments about him and after Attorney General Bill Schuette called him a "monster" during a press conference. The plaintiffs' attorneys appealed the ruling, saying the gag order infringes on their rights and saying they should have been given a chance to argue against it in court before it was issues.
The order from United States District Court Judge Janet Neff requires Nassar's attorneys to file a response to the motion for a temporary restraining order by April 13. Both sides have been ordered to be in court on April 18 for a hearing to determine if a preliminary injunction will be issued. News 10 and wilx.com will continue to bring you updates on the case.