Ex-FBI chief likely to oversee payments to air-bag victims

In this July 6, 2016 photo, the logo of Takata Corp. is seen at an auto-supply shop in Tokyo. Takata Corp., the Japanese company at the center of a massive global air bag recall, is sticking to its forecast of posting a 13 billion yen ($129 million) profit for the fiscal year through March. It reported on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, an April-June profit of 2 billion yen ($19.8 million), down 33 percent from the same period the previous year, as quarterly sales slipped 7 percent to 169 billion yen ($1.7 billion). (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)
DETROIT (AP) - A federal judge in Detroit says he wants to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller III to oversee nearly $1 billion in restitution payments to victims in the Takata air-bag scandal.
Judge George Caram Steeh said Thursday that Mueller has "outstanding credentials" and already has a similar role in Volkswagen's emissions-cheating case in California.
He says Takata and the U.S. Justice Department have indicated support for Mueller as special master. But he wants a formal response in the next few weeks.
In February, Takata pleaded guilty to concealing a deadly defect in millions of its air-bag inflators. The company agreed to pay $125 million to individual victims and $850 million to automakers.