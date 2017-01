Everett High School band to perform at inauguration festivities

The Lansing Everett High School marching band will perform as part of Donald Trump's inaugural festivities.

The band has been scheduled for the Welcome Celebration Concert on January 19 on the National Mall in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

This is the second year in a row the Everett band has performed in Washington, D.C. Members marched in the National Memorial Day Parade last year.

Each band member will have to pay $650 for travel, hotel rooms and food.

The band is also working to raise $36,000 for the trip.

Donations can be made through Everett Band Director Penny Filonczuk (penny.filonczuk@lansingschools.net).