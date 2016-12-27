Crowne Plaza closes after fire

Clear
HI: 38°
LO: 25°
HI: 37°
LO: 28°
HI: 29°
LO: 23°
Dozens of people staying at the Crowne Plaza in Lansing had to find another place to sleep Monday night. The hotel closed down after its main electrical feed caught on fire. About 70 guests had to be evacuated. No word on what started it, but no one
Dozens of people staying at the Crowne Plaza in Lansing had to find another place to sleep Monday night.
The hotel closed down after its main electrical feed caught on fire.
About 70 guests had to be evacuated.
No word on what started it, but no one was injured.
Workers say the hotel will be closed for at least a couple of nights.