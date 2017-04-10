Comic book store to close it's doors after decades in business

Mostly Cloudy
After 39 years in the Charlotte community, the Reading Place has decided to close it's doors. The Reading Place is a used book and comic store. Both owners say the business was doing fine and it was just time to retire.
"To tell you the truth we've known a lot of people and those are the people that we are going to miss," said Emma Trowbridge, the store's co-owner.
A sale is underway on all merchandise. Cash and checks are accepted.
The bookstore will officially close sometime between May 10th and May 17th.