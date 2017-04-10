Comic book store to close it's doors after decades in business

FOX 47 News
7:25 AM, Apr 10, 2017
9:09 AM, Apr 10, 2017

After 39 years in the Charlotte community, the Reading Place has decided to close it's doors. The Reading Place is a used book and comic store. Both owners say the business was doing fine and it was just time to retire.

FOX 47 News
Copyright 2017 WSYM-TV

After 39 years in the Charlotte community, the Reading Place has decided to close it's doors.

The Reading Place is a used book and comic store.

Both owners say the business was doing fine and it was just time to retire.

"To tell you the truth we've known a lot of people and those are the people that we are going to miss," said Emma Trowbridge, the store's co-owner.

A sale is underway on all merchandise. Cash and checks are accepted.

The bookstore will officially close sometime between May 10th and May 17th.