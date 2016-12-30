City of Jackson to provide shuttles on New Year's Eve

New years eve can be a deadly night out on the roads due to drinking and driving. To prevent those accidents, the Jackson Area Transportation Authority is offering free shuttle rides.



The shuttle will be available from 11:00p.m. New Years Eve through 4:00a.m. on New Year's Day.

To make reservations in advance you can call (517)788-8410. The service is only offered for people going home. It cannot be used for transportation to another bar or party.