Children's math skills could predict achievements

A new study shows children's math knowledge in preschool may predict their later achievement. Researchers at Vanderbilt University tested over 500 low-income preschoolers in six areas of math. Those who scored high in patterning, comparing quantities
What had less of an impact was the preschoolers' understanding of shapes, written numbers and calculating.