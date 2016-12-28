Cause of Crowne Plaza fire unknown

11:30 AM, Dec 28, 2016

Investigators still haven't figured out what caused the fire at the Crowne Plaza on Creyts Road. Hotel management tells us it's not open yet and all the customers have been moved to new accommodations. We'll let you know as soon as we have more infor

Investigators still haven't figured out what caused the fire at the Crowne Plaza on Creyts Road.

Hotel management tells us it's not open yet and all the customers have been moved to new accommodations.

We'll let you know as soon as we have more information.