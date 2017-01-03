CATA eliminates services to increase efficiency

With a drop in two of 12 paratransit services provided by the Capital Area Transportation Authority, it will be eliminating the services to increase operational efficiency.

The Williamston-Webberville Connector saw a decrease in use by about 12-percent in the past fiscal year, states CATA, and the Williamston Redi-Ride service dropped 38-percent.

Starting Jan. 9, CATA will eliminate these services to improve the operational efficiency.

Customers who used the services will be served by CATA Rural Services, an advance-reservation, curb-to-curb service that operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Similar to the Connector, the Rural Service will connect with other CATA services as the Meridian Mall in Okemos, and travel to the same destinations previously served by the Redi-Ride, states a release.

To book a trip, riders can call 517-394-CATA (2282). Fares are:

• $2.25 for trips up to and including 10 miles

• $3.25 for trips over 10 miles

• Discounted fares for seniors 62-plus years of age, students, Medicare cardholders and persons with disabilities showing valid identification are $1 and $1.50, respectively

