BWL taking precautions against hacking

FOX 47 News
8:06 AM, Jan 4, 2017

Lansing's Board of Water and Light has tightened up its servers after a security breach last spring. But not that the government is investigating possible Russian hacking on a utility company's laptop in Vermont, the BWL is taking even more precautio

WSYM

Lansing's Board of Water and Light has tightened up its servers after a security breach last spring. But not that the government is investigating possible Russian hacking on a utility company's laptop in Vermont, the BWL is taking even more precautions. FOX 47's Christopher Lane tells us how.

Watch the video player above for the full report.