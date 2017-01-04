BWL taking precautions against hacking

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:47AM EST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 5 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 9 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 4 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 3 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 4 at 11:14PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Lansing's Board of Water and Light has tightened up its servers after a security breach last spring. But not that the government is investigating possible Russian hacking on a utility company's laptop in Vermont, the BWL is taking even more precautions. FOX 47's Christopher Lane tells us how.