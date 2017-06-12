Boy drowns in trough at Hillsdale County farm

A three-year old child drowns after falling into a trough on a farm in Hillsdale County. Michigan State Police responded to the call Friday at approximately 7 p.m. to a farm in the 7100 block of Fowler Road in Reading Township.



The three-year old boy had been playing around the barn. The boy was leaning over into an area where a trough of water is kept to fill a toy squirt gun, and fell head first into the trough.



Family members were in the area and found the child who had only been in the water for a few minutes. The child was pulled from the water, he was unconscious and unresponsive.



Emergency personnel were called. The child was transported to Hillsdale Hospital and was later transferred by life flight helicopter to Mercy Saint Vincent Hospital in Toledo.



The boy was pronounced deceased after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.



State police say no foul play is suspected.



Personnel from Reading Fire and Rescue, Reading Emergency Medical Support and the Reading Police Department assisted.