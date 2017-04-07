Body found in trunk of car parked at Corunna park

1:33 PM, Apr 6, 2017
7:14 AM, Apr 7, 2017
 A body has been discovered inside of a trunk in downtown Corunna.

Michigan State Police confirm they are handling this is as a murder investigation at this point.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, police were called to check on a suspicious car parked in a lot at the Mitchell Softball Park, on the north side of the Shiawassee River in Corunna.

Police were able to get a search warrant to look inside of the trunk - that's when they found a man dead inside. He has been identified as 42-year-old Freddie Porter of Caro.

The Chevy Malibu he was found in was his vehicle.

The Michigan State Police crime lab was on scene combing the car for evidence.