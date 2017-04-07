Body found in trunk of car parked at Corunna park

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 46°
A body has been discovered inside of a trunk in downtown Corunna.
Michigan State Police confirm they are handling this is as a murder investigation at this point.
Around 8 a.m. Thursday, police were called to check on a suspicious car parked in a lot at the Mitchell Softball Park, on the north side of the Shiawassee River in Corunna.
Police were able to get a search warrant to look inside of the trunk - that's when they found a man dead inside. He has been identified as 42-year-old Freddie Porter of Caro.
The Chevy Malibu he was found in was his vehicle.
The Michigan State Police crime lab was on scene combing the car for evidence.