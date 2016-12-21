Bill which allows landlords to ban medical pot awaits Governor's signature

A bill which would allow landlords to prohibit medical marijuana patients from growing or smoking the drug on leased residential property is on Governor Snyder's desk for signature.

The bill, which passed 88-17 on December 14 in the Michigan House, was sent back to the Senate for a final concurrence vote in the final days of the two-year session.

The legislation would add another exception to a 2008 voter-approved law that legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

That law already does not require insurers to reimburse people for medical marijuana, nor does it mandate that employers accommodate employees' use of the drug for medical purposes.