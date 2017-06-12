Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 9:12PM EDT expiring June 13 at 4:00AM EDT in effect for: Clare, Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa
At least 4 people dead at Michigan lakes over weekend
9:27 AM, Jun 12, 2017
2:24 PM, Jun 12, 2017
HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) - At least four people have died in Michigan lakes.
Police say a 27-year-old Lansing man was found floating face-down Saturday night in Lake Michigan at Holland State Park. Yellow flags were flying at the time, a warning to swimmers that the water could be risky.
Across the state in Wayne County, a 61-year-old man drowned in Belleville Lake. A 23-year-old woman disappeared while swimming at Clear Lake in St. Joseph County, 40 miles south of Kalamazoo.
In northern Michigan, authorities are looking for the body of a man in Lake Margrethe in Crawford County.