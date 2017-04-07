April is sexual assault awareness and prevention month

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says victims of sexual assault need support and justice. April is sexual assault awareness and prevention month. In a statement the Attorney General said, together we can change the culture and help put a stop to sexual violence and assault.

By educating ourselves and those around us on ways to prevent it and speak up -- if we see something that should not be happening then together we can make a difference.