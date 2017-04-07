Fair
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says victims of sexual assault need support and justice. April is sexual assault awareness and prevention month. In a statement the Attorney General said, together we can change the culture and help put a stop to sexual violence and assault. By educating ourselves and those around us on ways to prevent it and speak up -- if we see something that should not be happening then together we can make a difference.