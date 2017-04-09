Alcohol likely a factor in morning crash that injured two people

9:24 AM, Apr 9, 2017
11:54 AM, Apr 9, 2017

Two people are in serious condition after their SUV crashed early Saturday morning. It happened just after 2:30AM in the 6500 block of Riverside Road in Columbia Township. Police say a preliminary investigation shows the SUV left the road and hit at least two trees before coming to a stop. The passenger was airlifted to University of Michigan Hospital. The driver was taken by an ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital. Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

