Alcohol likely a factor in morning crash that injured two people

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSYM) -- Two people are in serious condition after their SUV crashed early Saturday morning. It happened just after 2:30AM in the 6500 block of Riverside Road in Columbia Township.
Police say a preliminary investigation shows the SUV left the road and hit at least two trees before coming to a stop. The passenger was airlifted to University of Michigan Hospital. The driver was taken by an ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.
Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.