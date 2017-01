Police say alcohol played a factor in a Tuesday morning crash in Lansing. It happened just after 2:00 a.m. on south Cedar Street near Elm Street.



Officers say the driver ran off the road and knocked down a light pole.

The southbound lanes of Cedar Street were shut down while the Lansing Board of Water and Light fixed that pole.



The lanes were re-opened a few hours later. The driver was taken to a local hospital with non- life threatening injuries.